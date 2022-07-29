Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $131.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after purchasing an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

