Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Maintains Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.30.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.