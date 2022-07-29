Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $323.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $297.00 to $323.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.17.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $289.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.65. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 186,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

