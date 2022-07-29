ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

In related news, insider Fund Lp Funicular bought 64,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $150,454.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,580,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,648.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 229,117 shares of company stock valued at $525,886 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.