Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $134.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $69.38 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

