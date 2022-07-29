Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.18.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 4.1 %

ACHC opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

