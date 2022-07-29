Cognizant Technology Solutions’ (CTSH) “Downgrade” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their downgrade rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.83 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.