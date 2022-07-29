GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.68 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
