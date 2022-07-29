GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.68 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

