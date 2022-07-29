Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Price Performance

Shares of LOV stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.74). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $52.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.