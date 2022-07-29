OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.50 on Thursday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.39.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

