ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $594.26.

NYSE:NOW opened at $436.50 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

