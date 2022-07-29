Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 178,043 shares.The stock last traded at $15.18 and had previously closed at $14.41.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth $151,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.