Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 108,946 shares.The stock last traded at $41.05 and had previously closed at $41.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $115.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

