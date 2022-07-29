StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor Sells 12,898 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 12,898 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $1,113,226.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,351,688.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 602 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $51,200.10.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $25,545.00.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $87.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,886,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in StoneX Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in StoneX Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

