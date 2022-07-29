Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp Sells 55,241 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.5 %

PINS stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

