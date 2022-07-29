W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Paige K. Robbins Sells 2,330 Shares

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $501.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

