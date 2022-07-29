VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,875,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,071,792.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $354,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $272,463.30.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $565,600.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $611,100.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $569,693.80.
- On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $410,850.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $427,950.00.
VIZIO Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:VZIO opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.
Institutional Trading of VIZIO
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VZIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
