VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,875,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,071,792.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $272,463.30.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $565,600.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $611,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $569,693.80.

On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $427,950.00.

VIZIO Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VZIO opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.