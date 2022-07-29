Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 60,400 Shares of Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,873,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,993,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 622,451 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.