Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) CEO Joseph W. Turner Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $376,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,841.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GSBC opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $7,301,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

