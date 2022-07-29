TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $87.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.62.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2,491.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.