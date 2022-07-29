Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,066,916.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total value of $421,383.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $390,931.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $181.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

