TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $119.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRU. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

TransUnion Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

