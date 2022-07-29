TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $119.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRU. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.62.
TransUnion Stock Up 4.4 %
NYSE:TRU opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
