Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 103,898 Shares

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 103,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,541.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 574,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,435 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,176.65.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 143,221 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $668,842.07.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $292,210.96.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $459,736.96.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $225.51 million, a P/E ratio of -245.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $13.44.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 12.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 130,763 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 47.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDLS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

