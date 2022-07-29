Citigroup Cuts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $75.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

