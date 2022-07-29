Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFNC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

In related news, COO Robert A. Fehlman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,954,260.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $1,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

