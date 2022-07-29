Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFNC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday.
Simmons First National Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Simmons First National Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Robert A. Fehlman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,954,260.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $1,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.
Simmons First National Company Profile
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.