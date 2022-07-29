Unite Group’s (UTG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.27) price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.27) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.70) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.10).
Unite Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 1,162 ($14.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 934.80 ($11.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.06). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,109.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.33. The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.84.
About Unite Group
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
