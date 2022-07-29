Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $30.51 on Thursday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,360,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,430 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,940,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after acquiring an additional 529,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veritex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,679,000 after acquiring an additional 428,226 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

