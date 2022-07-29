First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Raised to $44.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stephens to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61.

Insider Activity

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $569,925 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,269,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 188,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

