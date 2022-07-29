Restore (LON:RST) Price Target Lowered to GBX 500 at Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 570 ($6.87) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restore Trading Down 0.0 %

Restore stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £615.03 million and a PE ratio of 5,606.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 438.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 447.24. Restore has a 52 week low of GBX 390 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 530 ($6.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53.

Restore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

