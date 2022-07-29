Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,050

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,375 ($88.86) to GBX 8,050 ($96.99) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RKT. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($112.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($86.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,841.67 ($94.48).

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,566 ($79.11) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,221.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,114.74. The company has a market cap of £46.98 billion and a PE ratio of -1,460.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,800 ($81.93).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.80%.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($74.87), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($577,452.80).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

