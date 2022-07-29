Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.33) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lancashire from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 615 ($7.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 570.14 ($6.87).

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 444.20 ($5.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 395.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 430.73. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 686.50 ($8.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.74%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($60,173.25).

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Articles

