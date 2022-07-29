Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Director Daniel J. Starks Sells 50,000 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,847 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

