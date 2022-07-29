Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 9.1 %

RBBN opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $495.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 80,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 72,194 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 921,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 53,911 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,455,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,449 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

