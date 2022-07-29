Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Up to $28.68

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.68, but opened at $29.98. Viasat shares last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 2,884 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.
Viasat Trading Up 5.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31.
Institutional Trading of Viasat
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viasat by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,537,000 after purchasing an additional 257,085 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Viasat by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 228,932 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $6,071,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 129,030 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $5,089,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Further Reading
