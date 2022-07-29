Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Up to $28.68

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.68, but opened at $29.98. Viasat shares last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 2,884 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viasat by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,537,000 after purchasing an additional 257,085 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Viasat by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 228,932 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $6,071,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 129,030 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $5,089,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

