Fresnillo’s (FRES) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($9.64) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($10.60) to GBX 770 ($9.28) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.16) to GBX 1,225 ($14.76) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.04) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,040.63 ($12.54).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 728.69 ($8.78) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.02). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 745.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 742.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

