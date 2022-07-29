Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,560 ($18.80) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of LON CWR opened at GBX 596.60 ($7.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 17.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 596.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 653.02. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of GBX 481.20 ($5.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,283.93 ($15.47).

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

