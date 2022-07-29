Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Update

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Save Foods news, Director Udi Ovadia Kalifi acquired 9,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $29,293.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,293.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVFD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Save Foods by 198.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFD opened at $3.98 on Friday. Save Foods has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.03.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 86.27% and a negative net margin of 1,169.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

