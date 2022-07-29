CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 14,130 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $2,292,451.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,102,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,839 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.57, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.23.

On Thursday, July 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,908 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $2,170,760.64.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,665 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $718,410.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,581 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $848,312.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 40 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

CorVel stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $129.19 and a 12-month high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRVL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

