Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target Cut to GBX 390 by Analysts at Beaufort Securities

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Beaufort Securities from GBX 400 ($4.82) to GBX 390 ($4.70) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Beaufort Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 450 ($5.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 285 ($3.43).

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Performance

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 160.78 ($1.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.50. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.67 ($2.32). The company has a market cap of £343.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1,071.51.

Anglo Pacific Group Announces Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.70%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

