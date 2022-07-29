Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

ROIC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $159,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

