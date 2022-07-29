Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.20) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $612,015,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $279,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,617,000 after buying an additional 16,896,929 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $122,544,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,677,000 after buying an additional 8,663,795 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DB opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.1473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

