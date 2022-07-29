Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CERE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.44. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

