F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

