National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $90,879,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,628,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after buying an additional 340,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.04 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

