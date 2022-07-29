Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 55 ($0.66).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,361.45).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.17 ($0.54) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 644.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

