Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Receives GBX 1,748.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 1,260 ($15.18) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,144.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,208.55. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,030 ($12.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($17.11). The company has a market capitalization of £235.31 million and a PE ratio of 527.20.

Insider Activity at Secure Trust Bank

About Secure Trust Bank

In other news, insider David McCreadie acquired 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.25) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($23,961.45).

(Get Rating)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading

