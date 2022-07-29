Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price at $173.25

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 4.9 %

MKSI opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.30. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

