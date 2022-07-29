National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 83,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $65.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

