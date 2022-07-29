National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

