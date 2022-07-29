National Asset Management Inc. Has $423,000 Stock Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBND. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 256,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 804.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 367,295 shares during the period.

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

